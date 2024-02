Share:













The russian federation buys SpaceX's Starlink satellite communication systems through third countries, now they are in free sale in the russian federation on open online sites.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Indeed, Russia continues to work through so-called parallel imports - in fact, smuggling, and yes, through third countries. We will not name specific countries, this information needs clarification. But Starlink is in free sale on the territory of the Russian Federation on open online sites," he said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence noted that compared to last year, the use of Starlink in the russian army on the front line has become more systematic and debugged.

"That is, the occupiers bet on these devices. Therefore, of course, work is underway to neutralize this threat. We will not disclose these details now. No one claims that the sale of Starlink to the Russians is officially underway, but today the Russian Federation is not only the number one terrorist state, but also the number one smuggler state. Therefore, this is a problem that is being worked on today," Yusov explained.

On February 11, the Defense Intelligence confirmed that the russians use Starlink satellite communication systems at the front.

Ukrainian scouts, in particular, published a conversation of the invaders, which shows that to establish access to the Internet, Starlink terminals were installed in units of the 83rd air assault brigade of the russian Armed Forces, which operate near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk Region.

At the same time, SpaceX founder Elon Musk objected to the sale of Starlink to the russians.

"As far as we know, no Starlink terminal was directly or indirectly sold to Russia," Musk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, turned off Starlink satellite communications near Crimea during the first attack of naval drones of the Security Service of Ukraine on the frigate of the russian federation Admiral Makarov, when 70 km remained to the enemy target.