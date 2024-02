After receiving suspended sentence due to evasion of mobilization, men still subject to mobilization

Share:













Copied



A suspended sentence for evading mobilization does not save from conscription. Men who receive this kind of punishment can be mobilized.

Deputy Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskuridze made the corresponding statement in an interview with Censor.NET.

Tsutskuridze was asked whether the suspended sentences mean that the man will remain free, but at the same time will not be drafted into the army.

"They are still subject to mobilization. The suspended term is more that if a person does the same thing again, then there will already be a real term," he replied.

According to him, during the decision, the court is guided by the fact that such citizens in the future are potential military.

Therefore, as a rule, the decision is made in such a way that such people have the opportunity to serve in the army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 7, the updated mobilization bill received the approval of the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading. It is expected to be amended by February 21, after which it will be handed over for approval in the second reading.

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada decided not to change anything in the new mobilization bill, as compared with the one that was withdrawn by parliament in early January.

We also reported that the Cabinet of Ministers allowed territorial recruitment and social support centers to work around the clock.