In Moscow, the capital of the aggressor state of the russian federation, the headquarters of the russian Aircraft Corporation MiG, where MiG aircraft are manufactured and repaired, is on fire.

This was reported by the russian Telegram channel Baza on Tuesday, February 12.

According to preliminary data, the fire broke out in a reconstructed workshop attached to the existing building of the plant on Leningradsky Avenue.

"According to Baza, the fire broke out on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building - the cause of the fire is still unknown. The area of the fire is 70 square meters. An evacuation is currently underway. Several fire brigades are on their way to the scene: there is a risk of the fire spreading to other factory buildings," the message says.

It is known from open sources that this plant is a full-cycle enterprise that combines all aspects of design, manufacture, maintenance and repair of MiG aircraft. It manufactures fighter-interceptors, multirole combat aircraft, including the MiG-29K/KUB, MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-35, training equipment, and light general purpose aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, a gas pipeline exploded in the aggressor country of russia in the Perm Oblast, after which a large-scale fire started.

On January 19, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Klintsy, Bryansk Oblast, which russian officials claimed was the result of a drone attack.

The ministry of defense of russia announced the attack of 32 Ukrainian drones on 4 regions of the russian federation overnight into December 30.