The Ministry of Defense of russia announced the attack of 32 Ukrainian drones on four regions of the russian federation.

This follows from a statement posted on the official Telegram channel of the ministry of the terrorist state of the russian federation.

"During last night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs against objects on the territory of the russian Federation was stopped," the russian Ministry of Defense stated.

The russian agency claims that its anti-aircraft defense allegedly destroyed and intercepted "32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, and Moscow Oblasts."

In addition, the russians assure that they destroyed 13 rockets over the Belgorod Oblast. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that one man was killed and four people were injured as a result of the projectile hit. According to him, some residential buildings and cars were also damaged.

Representatives of the Ukrainian government and the military have not yet commented on the information about the alleged UAV night attack on russia.