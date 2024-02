Share:













Over 700 ships exported more than 22 million tons of cargo from the ports of Great Odesa during the six months of operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, the transshipment comes from three ports of Great Odesa - Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi.

"At night, they were again attacked by russian drones. Unfortunately, we have damage to the infrastructure for transshipment and destroyed grain. In general, since July 18 (the last day of operation of the "grain corridor"), almost 200 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged as a result of russian attacks on the sea ports of Ukraine, more than 26 civilians were injured. At the same time, the port workers are recovering quite quickly. I saw it with my own eyes today. Moreover, the volume of transshipment is increasing every day," he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the volume of sea exports reached the pre-war level.

On September 21, 2023, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, 2023, russia announced the withdrawal of navigation security guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".