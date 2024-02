Today, February 9, a bipartisan delegation of the United States Congress, led by Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Mike Turner, arrived in Kyiv.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on X.

“Great to welcome to Kyiv a bipartisan congressional delegation led by House Intelligence Chair Mike Turner and including French Hill, Jason Crow, Abigail Spanberger, and Zach Nunn,” it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Senate supported a bill on the allocation of a joint aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. There will now be a vote in the House of Representatives.

Recall, on January 31, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv.

Nuland also announced that the leader of the aggressor state of the russian federation, vladimir putin, will receive "several pleasant surprises" on the battlefield, and Ukraine will achieve great success this year.

Then she said that the American GLSDB bombs are already heading to the front for use by the Ukrainian military. It comes as part of aid from the U.S.