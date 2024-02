US Senate votes for aid to Ukraine. But vote not final

The U.S. Senate has supported a bill to allocate a joint aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The meeting from Washington was broadcast online.

Currently, a vote has been successfully passed in the upper house of the American Congress - the Senate. There will now be a vote in the House. The bill will be considered according to an accelerated scheme.

The bill provides for USD 95 billion for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. USD 60 billion of it will go to aid to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. presidential administration warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Congress does not approve the provision of assistance to Ukraine.

On February 7, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected the Republicans’ bill, which provided for the allocation of USD 17.6 billion to Israel.

Prior to this, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson promised to "bury" the border security bill, which also includes funds for assistance to Ukraine.

The Pentagon said that without the support of Congress, the United States will not be able to support the weapons transferred to Ukraine.