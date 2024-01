US Under Secretary of State Nuland arrives in Kyiv

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“A warm welcome back to Ukraine, Victoria Nuland. Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating russian aggression in Ukraine,” Brink wrote.

Brink published a photo of meeting of Nuland at the railway station in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the day before Ukraine and the USA agreed to strengthen cooperation in monitoring the use of security assistance.