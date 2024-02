The dismissal of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi may become the first significant personnel change during the war between russia and Ukraine, writes the American publication The Washington Post.

So far, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not issued an official decree on the removal of Zaluzhnyi, but he informed Washington, Ukraine's most powerful military ally, in advance.

Two candidacies are being discussed as Zaluzhnyi's successor, according to a CNN interlocutor. These are the 38-year-old head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, and the 58-year-old commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Before that, The Times wrote that both refused Zelenskyy's offer to take over the post of head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Zaluzhnyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy offered Zaluzhnyi to resign at a meeting in the President's Office on January 29. According to The Washington Post, the President motivated this by the fact that Zaluzhnyi's removal could have a positive effect on Ukraine's allies, who have recently weakened financial support.

Zelenskyy also told Zaluzhnyi that Ukrainians are tired of hostilities and there is a need to "update the situation." At the same time, the President offered the Commander-in-Chief the position of adviser, but Zaluzhnyi refused. As the source of WaPo claimed, despite the public refusal, the Commander-in-Chief still plans to leave the army.