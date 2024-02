Tusk shames US Republican Senators for their delay in allocating aid to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticized Republican Senators of the United States who blocked a border deal including aid to Ukraine.

The head of the Polish government wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter).

"Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today. Shame on you," Tusk said in the post.

Recall that Ukraine can no longer receive military assistance from the United States, since the country's defense department has exhausted all the funds previously allocated for this purpose.

The continuation of military assistance is possible only after the approval of the relevant bill by the U.S. Congress, which for about two months cannot come to an agreement due to the position of the Republicans.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 7, the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress rejected the Republicans’ bill, which provides for the allocation of funds to Israel, but without Ukraine.

And today it became known that the U.S. Senate decided to once again revise the bill, which will contain assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan without migration reform.