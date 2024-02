Member of Parliament Nestor Shufrych was notified of a new suspicion for financing the russian Guard (Rosgvardiya) in Crimea.

It is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"SBI employees together with the SSU documented new evidence of anti-Ukrainian activities of MP Nestor Shufrych, who is already suspected of treason. According to the investigation, the person involved has established a scheme of financing russian occupation groups in the temporarily annexed Crimea," the report said.

In particular, Shufrych paid money to the russian Guard for paramilitary protection of his elite real estate on the territory of the peninsula. Just over three months of 2016, the company under his control paid the occupiers more than half a million russian rubles for these services.

The russian guardsmen were supposed to guard the unfinished preventorium with a total area of ​ ​ more than 4,500 square meters, located by the sea in the village of Simeiz. The land area of ​ ​ more than 1.5 hectares, on which the complex is located, is part of the recreational zone and borders on the "Medvedchuk's cottage."

This property was purchased from enterprises whose beneficial owner was Oksana Marchenko. The corresponding agreement was signed by a company where the executive director is Shufrych’s personal lawyer.

"Subsequently, the persons involved organized the signing of an agreement with the structures of the russian Guard to "protect" the facility in Crimea, according to which hundreds of thousands of russian rubles were transferred to the accounts of the occupiers every month. In addition, the company controlled by Shufrych regularly financed the budget of the russian federation, paying taxes and fees," the SBI reported.

During searches in the offices of commercial entities affiliated with the MP and the homes of the persons involved in Kyiv, documentation, seals and other physical evidence of criminal activity were found.

Based on all the facts, the SBI investigators notified Nestor Shufrych and his lawyer of the suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed to forcibly change or overthrow the constitutional order or seize state power, change the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

Recall that in September the SSU detained Nestor Shufrych. He is a defendant in the case of the russian spy network created by an employee of the FSB of the russian federation and former MP Volodymyr Sivkovych.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv detained MP Nestor Shufrych on suspicion of treason.

We will clarify: during the searches at the house of MP Nestor Shufrych, various military uniforms and medals of a veteran of the Armed Forces of the russian federation were found. Also, during the searches at the Shufrych’s house, SSU officers discovered a document with a scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.