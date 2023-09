The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained Verkhovna Rada member Nestor Shufrych.

Journalist Yurii Butusov reported this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine detained MP Nestor Shufrych at his home in the village of Kozyn, Kyiv Region. Today, more than 50 searches are being conducted under Shufrych's case," wrote Butusov.

According to his information, Shufrych is involved in the case of the russian spy network created by an employee of the FSB of the russian federation and former MP Volodymyr Sivkovich.

The investigation believes that Shufrych, at the behest of Sivkovich, appeared on Ukrainian and russian TV channels with the aim of spreading russian propaganda and promoting anti-Ukrainian politics.

He is charged with treason.

The SSU confirmed Shufrych's detention to Ukrainian News but promised to provide details later.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 4, 2022, the 206th Territorial Defense Battalion, which was created with the support of the European Solidarity political party, captured Nestor Shufrych, a member of the Verkhovna Rada representing the Opposition Platform - For Life (OPZZh) faction, and published a photo shoot with him in different angles. According to representatives of the territorial defense, Shufrych allegedly photographed their positions.

Earlier, Shufrych said that he suffered a concussion after the attack of journalist Yurii Butusov on the live broadcast of the talk show Freedom Of Speech Of Savik Shuster.