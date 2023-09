During searches of Shufrych, they found scheme of Donbas autonomy with his signature - sources

During today's search of Member of Parliament Nestor Shufrych, SSU employees found a document with a scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The document envisages renaming these regions into so-called "krais", wide autonomy, holding elections, forming a separate government and parliament.

Under the document, dated July 2014, are the signatures of ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who was exchanged for Ukrainian defenders from the russian federation and Shufrych himself.

"The cynicism of the situation is that precisely in July 2014, Shufrych publicly declared that both of his sons would go to fight in the ATO if they were called up. And at that time he was preparing documents that undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Ukrainian News Agency’s interlocutors reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the search of MP Nestor Shufrych's home, various military uniforms and medals of a veteran of the Armed Forces of the russian federation were found.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained MP Nestor Shufrych.

Shufrych is a figure in the case of the russian spy network created by Volodymyr Sivkovych, an employee of the FSB of the russian federation and former MP.