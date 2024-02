Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visited the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant seized by russian occupiers to check the safety of the facility.

Grossi announced this on X on Monday, February 7.

Grossi noted that this is his fourth visit to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

“On my 4th visit to ZNPP, assessed observance of IAEA’s 5 principles for protecting the plant & status of current power and cooling systems, levels of qualified staff, among others. These are vital assessments for the facility's safety and security—no place for complacency,” said the IAEA Director General.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 6, Grossi said that the nuclear fuel life at the Zaporizhzhia NPP seized by russian troops was expiring.

On January 20, Grossi announced that the occupiers had again installed mines around the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On December 18, the IAEA reported that observers of the organization were unable to gain access to the Zaporizhzhia TPP, which is a backup power source for Zaporizhzhia NPP.