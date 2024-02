EU promises to transfer more than 1 million shells to Ukraine by year end - Shmyhal

By the end of this year, the European Union will transfer 1 million shells to Ukraine.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced this after a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Monday, February 7.

Borrell noted that the European defense industry is increasing capacity. According to Shmyhal, Europe is waking up, and Ukraine should soon feel this in terms of ammunition.

"By the end of the year, the total amount of ammunition delivered as donations will be about 1.155 million, which is quite a precise figure," Borrell said.

The EU High Representative stressed that the capacity of the European Union has increased by 40% since the beginning of 2024, which demonstrates the support of Ukraine and unwavering further assistance to the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine should establish its own production of ammunition due to their shortage worldwide.

On November 14, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the European Union would not be able to fulfill its plan to supply a million artillery shells to Ukraine until March 2024.

On February 3, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War said that a lack of ammunition could force the Ukrainian military to choose which territory to defend.