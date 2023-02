The United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has commented on the “China's position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," saying that China could stop at the first point respect for the sovereignty of all nations).

Sullivan said this in a comment to CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“My first reaction to it is that it could stop at point one, which is to respect the sovereignty of all nations. Ukraine wasn’t attacking Russia. NATO wasn’t attacking Russia. The United States wasn’t attacking Russia. This was a war of choice waged by Putin,” Sullivan emphasized.

The White House Advisor stressed that Russia had already lost the war, because it could not implement its plans to occupy Kyiv and destroy all of Ukraine.

In the future, they will no longer be able to achieve these goals, Sullivan said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reporteded, China presented its "peace plan" for Ukraine, which consists of 12 points.