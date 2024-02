Shmyhal instructs Fedorov, Kubrakov and Umierov to develop mechanism for purchase of EW systems at expense of

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov and Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov to develop a mechanism of procurement of electronic warfare systems (EW) at the expense of local budgets.

Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal noted that during the coordination meeting in Kropyvnytskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to develop a mechanism for the purchase of EW systems at the expense of regional and local budgets.

"Therefore, I am asking the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction, and the Minister of Defense to work out such a procurement mechanism, to work out the issue of taking the purchased equipment into account and including it in the general system that will defend our critical infrastructure," he said.

Shmyhal emphasized that the strengthening of the economy and finances should be transformed into the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, and it is important to use not only the state budget funds, but also the resources of Ukrainian regions and communities as efficiently as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, Zelenskyy instructed Shmyhal to develop a mechanism for the purchase of EW systems at the expense of regional and local budgets in order to provide more opportunities to protect critical infrastructure in a high-quality way.

Earlier, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, suggested that local communities purchase electronic warfare (EW) equipment for protection against enemy missiles and drones from civilian manufacturers.

In January, the Financial Times wrote that the aggressor state of russia had overtaken Ukraine in the use of radio-electronic warfare.

In January, the Ministry of Defense announced that Sweden and Great Britain had joined the "coalition of drones and EW" created by Ukraine and Latvia.