President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to develop a mechanism for the procurement of electronic warfare systems (EW) at the expense of regional and local budgets.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, under the chairmanship of Zelensky, a coordination meeting on the socio-economic and security situation in the Kirovograd region was held in Kropyvnytskyi.

During the meeting, the President heard the report of the commander of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group Mykhailo Drapatyi on the operational situation in the area of ​ ​ responsibility.

"Focused on measures to protect the sky from russian terrorist attacks. The head of state instructed the prime minister to develop a mechanism for the procurement of EW systems at the expense of regional and local budgets in order to give more opportunities to qualitatively protect critical infrastructure," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat suggested that local communities purchase electronic warfare (EW) equipment from civilian manufacturers to protect against enemy missiles and drones.

In January, the Financial Times wrote that the aggressor state russia outgunned Ukraine in the use of electronic warfare.

In January, the Ministry of Defense reported that Sweden and the United Kingdom joined the "coalition of drones and EW," which was created by Ukraine and Latvia.