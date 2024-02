Ukraine disabled about 33% of the warships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation during the full-scale war.

The Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Administration of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our military has disabled 24 russian ships and one submarine," the statement said.

The StratCom noted that according to open sources, as of the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation numbered 74 warships.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of February 1, fighters of the Group 13 special forces unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the Ivanovets missile boat of the russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

The enemy boat was destroyed with the help of MAGURA V5 marine drones, which were controlled by the drone unit of the 13th group of the Defense Intelligence.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence published footage of the destruction of the Ivanovets boat, shot on cameras of naval drones.

The destruction of the russian Ivanovets boat was a rather significant loss, because only three such boats were in service with the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.

In Ukraine, a special brigade of the Navy was created from kamikaze boats. They are armed with a Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus (MAGURA) of the V-type. This is a Ukrainian development.