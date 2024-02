The Verkhovna Rada has removed inconsistencies from the law on the electronic register of persons liable for military service.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“All six proposals (to correct inconsistencies) won votes. After that, the text can be signed by the Speaker and then by the President," he wrote.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk proposed that parliament remove inconsistencies from the law on the electronic register of persons liable for military service.

It was indicated that in connection with the inconsistencies found in the text of the law on the register of persons liable for military service, prepared for signature by the chairman of the Rada, between its individual provisions, as well as on the basis of the submission of the Committee of the Rada on National Security, Defense and Intelligence (decision of January 29, 2024), a proposal is made to eliminate inconsistencies in the adopted law in the manner prescribed by Article 131 of the Regulation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the Rada created an electronic register of persons liable for military service.