Ukraine increases transit of russian natural gas by 32% to 1.3 billion cubic meters in January

In January 2024, compared to the same period last year, Ukraine increased the transit of russian natural gas by 32% to 1.29 billion cubic meters.

The GTS Operator of Ukraine reported this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

In 2023, Ukraine reduced the transit of russian natural gas through its natural gas transmission system to Europe by 28.5% to 14.65 billion cubic meters compared to 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian natural gas infrastructure is ready to work without the transit of russian natural gas.

In August 2023, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that after the completion of the natural gas transit contract with russia, Ukraine would not negotiate its extension.

In December 2019, the Naftogaz of Ukraine, the GTS Operator of Ukraine and the russian Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of russian natural gas to Europe through Ukraine since 2020.

Ukraine and russia agreed that, under a new natural gas transit contract for 5 years, which can be extended after 2024, the transit volume in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of natural gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters each year.