The intelligence of Great Britain analyzed how the destruction of the russian boat Ivanovets affected the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

"It is quite likely that the destruction of the boat will affect the command and control elements of the Black Sea Fleet, and may also force it to reassess its maneuverability near the Western Crimea," the department said.

Britain's Ministry of Defense described open-source video showing surface drones successfully striking the ship, adding that it left a large hole that "almost certainly caused the ship to sink."

Ivanovets patrolled the western coast of Crimea. Its sophisticated communications system allows it to send guidance data to other ships, helicopters and long-range patrol aircraft.

It is noted that this latest success of Ukraine highlights the constant vulnerability of russian warships operating in the Black Sea.

"However, it is almost certain that the russian fleet is still capable of performing its three main tasks in the Black Sea: long-range strikes, patrolling and support," the review said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of February 1, the russian military boat Ivanovets was destroyed with the help of MAGURA V5 naval drones, which were controlled by the drone unit of the 13th group of the Defense Intelligence.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of the Ivanovets boat, captured by the cameras of marine drones.