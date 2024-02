In the Black Sea, after a long period of bad weather, the storm finally subsided, due to which the enemy resumed its combat rotation. There is currently a missile carrier on the raid, so the risk of shelling has increased.

This was reported in the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Number of ships

1 missile carrier with four Kalibr missiles on board is in the Black Sea;

there are no ships in the Sea of Azov;

in the Mediterranean Sea - 2 ships, including a missile carrier with 8 Kalibr missiles.

In addition, during the past day, not a single vessel came through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait in the interests of the russian federation. It is about the Black and Azov Seas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the destruction of the Ivanovets missile boat put the russian military at a standstill in the Black Sea, so they have now reduced the activity of their ships and are developing a plan for how to proceed.

The russian military boat Ivanovets was destroyed with the help of MAGURA V5 naval drones, which were controlled by the drone unit of the 13th group of the Defense Intelligence.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of the Ivanovets boat, captured by the cameras of marine drones.