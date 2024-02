Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina has resigned.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a statement from Yulia Laputina about her resignation from the post of Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine," he said.

Stefanchuk added that the statement will be considered at the next plenary meeting of the Rada.

Laputina's statement, which Stefanchuk demonstrated on Facebook, did not indicate a reason for resigning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada on December 18, 2020 appointed Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Yulia Laputina as Minister for Veterans Affairs.

In December, Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, said that Laputina was to be released. In particular, Vasylevska-Smahliuk reported that she initiated Laputina's dismissal due to inaction and failure to work with veterans, and the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, supported the dismissal, promising that Laputina would be released by the end of January.