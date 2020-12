The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed major general of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Yuliya Laputina, as the minister for veteran affairs.

A total of 248 parliamentary members backed the respective decision, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Laputina has taken the oath and her new office.

The newly appointed minister was born in Kyiv in 1967.

In 2020, she received the rank of major general of the SSU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Serhii Bessarab as the minister for affairs of veterans.

