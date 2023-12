Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk has said that there are plans to dismiss Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina.

Vasylevska-Smahliuk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Vasylevska-Smahliuk reported that she initiates Laputina's dismissal due to inaction and failure to work with veterans and that the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, supported the dismissal, promising that Laputina would be dismissed by the end of January.

"Given the inaction and failure of work with veterans of the relevant minister Yulia Laputina, she turned to the leadership of our faction with the initiative to register a resolution on her dismissal... David Arakhamia said that Laputina would be dismissed by the end of January next year. And he promised: if she is not dismissed, he will personally sign the draft of my resolution," she wrote.

Among the arguments for the dismissal of Laputina, the MP named the ineffective use by the ministry of state budget funds, the lack of an effective mechanism for providing veterans with physical and psychological rehabilitation services, and failed communication with the relatives of the killed veterans regarding the creation of the National Military Cemetery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada on December 18, 2020 appointed Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Yulia Laputina as Minister for Veterans Affairs.