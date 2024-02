Navy warns of high risk of missile strike, russia brings missile carrier with Kalibrs to sea

The russian Armed Forces have brought one underwater missile carrier to the Black Sea on combat duty, which can be equipped with Kalibr missiles, the threat of a missile strike is high.

It was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

"In the Black Sea, the enemy put 1 underwater missile carrier on combat duty, the equipment of which can reach 4 Kalibrs," the report said.

In this regard, Ukrainians are warned about the possibility of a missile strike - the threat level is currently high. Be attentive to air raid alarms, respond quickly.

It is worth noting that after the destruction of the Ivanovets missile boat in the Black Sea, a certain lull was noticed. The russians did not take their vessels on patrol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the destruction of the Ivanovets missile boat brought the russian military to a standstill in the Black Sea, so now they have reduced the activity of their ships and are developing a plan for how to proceed.

The russian Ivanovets military boat was destroyed with the help of marine drones MAGURA V5, which were led by the drone unit of the 13th group of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence published footage of the destruction of the Ivanovets boat, shot on cameras of naval drones.