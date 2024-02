SACPO asks High Council of Justice to allow suspension of Supreme Court judge Kniazev

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) appealed to the High Council of Justice (HCJ) with a request to remove Supreme Court judge Vsevolod Kniazev from his job.

This is stated in the agenda of the HCJ meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the meeting on February 6, the HCJ will consider the petition of the Deputy Prosecutor General - Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, for the temporary suspension of Supreme Court judge Kniazev from the administration of justice in connection with criminal prosecution.

Other details are not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, while sitting in pre-trial detention center, the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, earned more than UAH 1.8 million in judicial fees as a judge of the Supreme Court.

UAH 18 million was bailed for Kniazev. On January 30, the court continued Kniazev's arrest, but reduced the bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18 million.

The wife of the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, rents an apartment in Kyiv worth UAH 9 million.

Almost UAH 1 million was confiscated from the ex-head of the Supreme Court because of the apartment he rented for kopecks.