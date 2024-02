To date, there is no document on the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. The Administration of the National Security and Defense Council does not work with speculation. That is how the NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov commented to Ukrainian Radio on the resignation message about Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Friday, February 2.

Danilov noted that sometimes even respected publications publish not entirely truthful information, since information wars continue continuously and powerfully affect the subconscious. According to him, before the official confirmation of the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief, such messages do not need to be replicated.

"There is no document on the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief to date. If a document appears, then you can ask for an opinion and talk about something. As far as there is none, I wouldn't advise anyone to pick up those waves, to start telling that something happened. You know that this is destabilizing the situation directly in the army a lot and it is not in favor. If there are certain documents, then we can talk about it," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

The NSDC Administration works only with documents, because sometimes something that did not happen at all can be attributed to people, Danilov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 29, some representatives of the media, politicians and journalists claimed the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Later on the same day, January 29, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Zelenskyy’s press secretary Serhii Nykyforov denied this information.

On February 1, Bloomberg indicated that Zelenskyy was looking for a bolder approach to fighting and seemed at odds with Zaluzhnyi’s more conservative view.