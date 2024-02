The International Court of Justice of the United Nations ruled that the aggressor state russian violated the agreements regarding the application of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The corresponding decision was issued on January 31.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced this on Thursday, February 1.

The UN International Court of Justice ruled that russia violated both international treaties. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this case was the first in history, when the instance made a final decision regarding violations of the norms of international law by the aggressor.

"The case, initiated by Ukraine, documented a campaign of terrorist acts that began in 2014 and brought suffering to the Ukrainian people. Russian-controlled individuals and groups attacked Ukrainians, shelled civilian objects, and bombed peaceful cities. We are talking, in particular, about Volnovakha, Mariupol, Kramatorsk , Avdiivka, Kharkiv, Odesa," the report says.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that the russian federation carried out a campaign of cultural destruction of ethnic groups of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars in the temporarily occupied Crimea starting in 2014: "The decision of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations recognizes that the Russian Federation is in contempt of international law."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague approved the requests of 32 countries to support Ukraine's lawsuit against the terrorist state of russia regarding the violation of the Genocide Convention.

On November 21, 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) recognized russia as a terrorist state.

In October 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) also recognized the russian regime as a terrorist one.