The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,000 russian invaders over the past day. In total, russia lost 386,230 soldiers in the war in Ukraine.

RBC-Ukraine reported this with reference to a post of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

The total losses of the russians in the war in Ukraine are:

personnel - about 386,230 (+1,000) people,

tanks ‒ 6,322 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 11,773 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 9,228 (+33) units,

MLRS - 976 (+2) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 663 (+0) units,

aircraft - 332 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 7,136 (+36),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,847 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 12,267 (+36) units,

special equipment ‒ 1,462 (+10).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, the russian ground forces lost approximately 2,600 main battle tanks and 4,900 other armored vehicles from the beginning of the war to January 25, 2024.

Besides, the russian federation began to lose more aircraft. After the loss of the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft, the aggressor country of russia uses another A-50 more cautiously.

Meanwhile, over the past year, British intelligence has counted five cases of russian aerial bombs breaking off from planes and falling on populated areas in russia.