The Cabinet of Ministers proposes that the Verkhovna Rada demobilize the military after 3 years of service without taking into account the place of service.

This is stated in the new mobilization bill (No. 10449), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to dismiss from service military personnel who continuously served for 36 months during martial law.

The relevant term refers to all military personnel, regardless of where they served.

Those who serve under the contract will be demobilized with the end of its operation.

For demobilized military there is a deferral from mobilization for 2 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the updated mobilization bill provides for the possibility of serving electronic summonses.

They will go to the electronic cabinet of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. In case of adoption of the bill, all men of draft age will be required to register in such a cabinet.

Recall that on Tuesday, January 30, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an updated bill on mobilization and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada.