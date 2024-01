The tariffs for electricity, natural gas and heat for the population will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on the air of the national telethon on January 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All tariffs until the end of the heating season, as we promised, will remain completely unchanged. This applies primarily to the electricity tariff - UAH 2.64 per kilowatt hour. Also, we will not change the natural gas tariff - UAH 7.96 per cubic meter," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal recalled that the most unprotected categories of people will be eligible for receiving subsidies.

According to him, this year the government allocated 25% more money for the payment of subsidies than last year - UAH 50 billion.

3 million Ukrainian families will be able to receive subsidies.

The Prime Minister stressed that for the first time Ukraine uses only natural gas of its own production.

“Naftogaz of Ukraine and SE Ukrgasvydobuvannya increased production volumes by 11%, new wells were discovered, and about 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been accumulated in our storage facilities," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Member, member of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and communal services Serhii Nahorniak said that this year the electricity tariff for the population can double to almost UAH 6 per 1 kWh.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided not to raise electricity prices for the population until April 2024, it will continue to be UAH 2.64 per 1 kWh.

Natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities (USF) are sufficient to successfully complete the 2023/2024 heating season.

As of December 6, 2023, the natural gas reserves formed by Ukraine in underground storage facilities were 2% smaller than last year.