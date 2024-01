The gas reserves in the underground gas storages (UGS) are sufficient for the successful completion of the heating season of 2023/2024.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Half of the heating season has passed. This is already the second winter in the conditions of a full-scale invasion. And the first in the entire history of independence that we are going through at the expense of gas of our own production. And the most important thing is that we are doing it together. The gas reserves in Ukrainian storages are enough for the successful completion of the heating season," the message says.

At the same time, information about the available volumes of gas in UGS is not specified in the notification.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of December 6, Ukraine's gas reserves in underground storage facilities were 2% less than last year.