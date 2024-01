Students receiving second education will be mobilized - new mobilization bill

The new version of the mobilization bill provides for the abolition of the deferral for applicants of the second level of higher education.

This is stated in bill No. 10449, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A deferral from mobilization remains for applicants for vocational, professional pre-higher and higher education, who study in full-time or dual forms of education.

The condition for deferral is that the level of education obtained is higher than the previously obtained level of education (except for graduate students who receive the level of education at the expense of individuals or legal entities under the contract),

In addition, doctoral students and persons enrolled in internship training receive a deferral.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the past version of the mobilization bill also provided for the abolition of the deferral for applicants of the second level of higher education.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced an updated bill on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada. It provides for the presentation of summonses through the electronic office of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists.