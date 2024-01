The spokesperson for the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Volodymyr Fitiyo, said that in the area of the village of Krokhmalne, Kharkiv Region, Ukrainian defenders moved to reserve positions in order to save the lives of the fighters.

This follows from a statement by him on the air of the telethon.

"Krokhmalne, so you understand, was a settlement where 45 people lived before the start of a large-scale war. Let's say these are five houses. And these five houses were destroyed by the russian aggressor. Accordingly, our main goal is to save the lives of Ukrainian defenders. "Their positions were moved to reserve positions prepared until now, where they are now holding the defense, preventing the enemy from advancing further. And it does not pose any threats to the neighboring units," Fitiyo said.

In his opinion, the capture of Krokhmalne by the enemy is a temporary phenomenon because the front line shifts daily.

"We simply do not report on the capture, recapture of 100 or 200 m. We do not need to do this, and for russian propagandists, any victory must be presented as a "Pyrrhic victory" to show why they lost 7,055 soldiers in January alone at the front in the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group. Therefore, the least - a meter or two, they are already shouting that they have taken Berlin," explained Fitiyo.

He also noted that Krokhmalne was previously occupied and recaptured by the AFU in the fall of 2022, but for now, these few hundred meters are of no importance.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that on January 20, the russian invaders managed to advance along the Kupiyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and capture the village of Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region.