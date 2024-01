The statements of the russian occupiers about the capture of Tabayivka settlement in the Kharkiv Region do not correspond to reality. Currently, hostilities continue in the village.

The spokesman of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Fitio, stated this on the Espreso broadcast.

"The fact that the enemy is now bragging about Tabayivka in their publications is not true. There are hostilities taking place there, accordingly, the enemy did not capture any Tabayivka," Fitio said.

According to him, the occupiers can boast of only minor progress on this part of the front.

The spokesman of the Ground Forces added that the main task of the Ukrainian command is to save the lives of servicemen.

For this reason, if the military has an opportunity to withdraw to more advantageous positions, improve tactical positions and then go on the offensive, then it will be done.

It should be noted that on the morning of January 28, the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState reported the capture of the village of Tabayivka by russian troops.

However, on the night of January 28-29, DeepState OSINT analysts said that the Ukrainian military managed to prevent the invaders from gaining a foothold in the village.

OSINT analysts moved the settlement itself to the so-called "gray zone" on their interactive map.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 21, it became known that russian troops had captured the village of Krokhmalne and nearby positions. The settlement is located south of Tabayivka.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that in the Krokhmalne area, the Ukrainian military retreated to pre-prepared positions in order to save the lives of the fighters.