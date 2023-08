The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that the first nuclear warheads were delivered to Belarus. He stated this in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk.

According to Budanov, nuclear weapons in Belarus are a nuclear deterrent and a means of raising rates.

"By the way, in relation to the nuclear weapons of Belarus, just a few days ago the first warheads were delivered. Before that, large-scale training with nuclear simulators was carried out. I read the originals of the documents based on the results of training. Documents quite ugly for Belarus. The russian 12 Main Directorate, this department, which is responsible for these means, wrote that according to the results of training with nuclear simulators for the Iskander system, which are in a small number in Belarus, it was recognized that Belarus is not ready to use such weapons. At the same time, Belarusians showed the highest possible result in the use of equipment of the Tochka U type," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko announced the beginning of the restoration of sites for the placement of tactical nuclear weapons.

And in early April, the minister of defense of the aggressor country of the russian federation Sergey Shoigu said that russia handed over to Belarus aircraft and Iskander systems capable of launching nuclear strikes.