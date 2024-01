Marder infantry fighting vehicles, missiles for IRIS-T and Patriot, as well as radars for air defense. Ukraine

The German government published a new list of weapons, ammunition and military equipment that Ukraine received as part of the new military aid package.

The list is published on the official website of the German government.

The Ukrainian military received 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition and spare parts.

Germany transferred one Skynex 35-mm anti-aircraft self-propelled gun and ammunition for it.

The Ukrainian military also received two TRML-4D surveillance radar stations (used together with Western air defense systems).

In addition, Germany provided Ukraine with the following weapons, equipment and ammunition:

anti-aircraft missiles for MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems;

anti-aircraft missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems;

ammunition for Leorard 2A6 tanks;

9,080 ammunition of 155 mm caliber;

2 WISENT demining tanks;

Biber bridge paver;

30 systems for detecting unmanned aerial vehicles;

10 GO1 ground surveillance radars;

10 Zetros trucks;

3 8×8 HX81 tractors and a semi-trailer;

34 other vehicles;

3,350 combat helmets;

1,152 winter camouflage nets;

305 Haenel MK 556 assault rifles;

750,000 cartridges.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today [January 4] the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, supported the call of the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry on the need to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine.

We also wrote that the USA announced the lack of funds to continue the supply of military aid to Ukraine.

We will remind, on December 16, Ukraine received military aid packages from Lithuania and Estonia.