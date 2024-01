The bill on the register of persons liable for military service adopted two weeks ago has not yet been handed over to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, for signature, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, suspects legal problems.

Zhelezniak wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Do you remember two weeks ago, the Verkhovna Rada (heroically) met unscheduled to vote first of all on the bill 10062 on the unified register of persons liable for military service? They met because the task (from the President's Office) was to quickly adopt the law. Since the organization was "superb", as a result, more than 15 amendments to the text have been failed.... What was adopted as a result - no one knows... As a result, two weeks have passed since the vote.... And the text was not even handed over to the Speaker for signature. I understand that due to legal problems (because the amendments failed) it is very likely that we will have to vote again on Article 131 of the Regulations or otherwise correct the text," he wrote.

Iryna Herashchenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, also pointed out on the Telegram channel that this bill has not yet been signed by the speaker.

"Two weeks ago, in an emergency mode, the bill 10062 was brought into the session hall, where, in addition to the automatic combatant, the creation of a unified register of persons liable for military service was pushed. Also, for the first time, a rule is introduced there regarding cloud services and the transfer of personal data to one of the NATO countries. On this occasion, there were even discussions between the Ministry of Defense and the Security Service of Ukraine. This dubious norm appeared between the 1st and 2nd readings... There is still no adopted text with technical and legal amendments on the website of the Verkhovna Rada. It was not signed by the speaker and was not sent to the president. Question. Why was such an important law voted in so speedy style?" the MP wrote.

At this time, on the website of the Verkhovna Rada regarding this bill (10062), in the information about its progress, it is stated that it was adopted on January 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on the creation of an electronic register of persons liable for military service.

In particular, the document provides for the transfer to the Ministry of Defense of data on citizens aged from 17 to 60 years, which are contained in various state registers - the State Tax Service, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Central Election Commission, the State Migration Service and other agencies.

The law on the electronic register of persons liable for military service adopted by the Verkhovna Rada binds it to the register of voters.