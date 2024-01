Law on electronic register of persons liable for military service adopted by Rada ties it to register of vote

The law on the electronic register of persons liable for military service adopted by the Verkhovna Rada ties it to the register of voters.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Iryna Herashchenko has said this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the automatic receipt of a combatant status and the creation of a single electronic register of persons liable for military service No. 10062... Also, the bill creates a single register of mobilized people, which is tied to a single register of voters. And it was in this block that the most odious amendments were stuffed into. The project involves the processing of collected personal data. This bill is essentially part of the mobilization, which is important," she wrote.

According to her, before the second reading, the bill was significantly worsened by amendments that related to excessive interference in the privacy of persons liable for military service, some of them were "knocked down," but there are warnings about the security of the register.

Herashchenko noted that the bill provides for the automatic receipt of the status of a participant in hostilities (combatant status).

According to her, today out of a million servicemen who participated in the defense of the state, only 20% received the combatant status, the procedure for obtaining the status is bureaucratic and complex, the bill simplifies this.

"It is important that the status is not received by "tourists" to the front from law enforcement agencies, from the prosecutor's, etc., and there are such reservations after certain amendments," the MP said.

Herashchenko also noted that during the voting it was possible to "knock down" amendments on entering into the register data on debtors, administrative offenses and suspicions received (to the court verdict) and other anti-constitutional norms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, January 16, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on the creation of an electronic register of persons liable for military service.

The document provides for the transfer to the Ministry of Defense of data on citizens aged 17 to 60 years, which are contained in various state registers: of the State Tax Service, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior Affairs, the Central Election Commission, the State Migration Service and other departments.

The Ministry of Defense claims that this bill will unlock the digitalization of the Ukrainian army and allow it to act in a more mobile and effective way both on the battlefield and in the rear.