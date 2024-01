EU leaders at EU summit to pledge to provide ammunition and missiles and continue military support to Ukraine

On Thursday, February 1, an extraordinary summit of the leaders of the European Union will be held, at which it is planned to confirm military support to Ukraine, and also to speed up the provision of necessary ammunition and missiles and provide additional funds for defense.

It was reported by Reuters with reference to the draft conclusions of the meeting.

At the summit, the leaders of the European Union will emphasize the need to accelerate the supply of ammunition and missiles for Ukraine. This is stated in the draft decision of the summit.

"The European Council also reiterates the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles," the draft text, seen by Reuters, also says.

At the same time, the draft conclusions of the summit leave open the question of whether the leaders will also pledge to contribute another EUR 5 billion for the assistance to Ukraine into the European Peace Facility fund, which is used to finance the supply of weapons for Ukraine, since EU members have been arguing for several months about the future role of the fund in military assistance to Ukraine, at the same time, Germany proposes to focus on bilateral assistance from individual EU countries.

The idea of ​ ​ allocating an additional EUR 5 billion is included in the draft text in square brackets. That means it's still a talking point.

The main topic of the Brussels summit will be an attempt to reach an agreement on a financial assistance package to Ukraine worth EUR 50 billion for 4 years, which was blocked by Hungary at a previous summit in December.

Recall, meanwhile, the Pentagon said that without the support of Congress, the United States will not be able to support the weapons transferred to Ukraine.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister said that the main problem of delays in aid to Ukraine is that the West is still hesitant to name its goal of the war between Ukraine and the russian federation.

On January 27, it became known that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the continuation of military assistance to Ukraine.