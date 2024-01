Delays in military aid are due to fact that West has not yet dared to name its purpose of war in Ukraine - Lan

The main problem with the delays in providing aid to Ukraine is that the West still does not dare to name its goal of the war between Ukraine and the russian federation.

This opinion was expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Landsbergis was asked what, in his opinion, is behind the delays and hesitations of Western countries in the issue of providing Ukraine with weapons and other military assistance.

"Honestly, I think that the culprit of the problem, the center of the problem is that the West has not yet dared to say what the purpose of the war in Ukraine is for the West," the Lithuanian minister said.

According to him, only by defining the goal, one can determine the means necessary to achieve it.

Landsbergis added that the situation with military aid may be caused by the fear of some officials in Western countries.

"You know, some say it could be fear. Fear of russia. Or what will happen if russia really loses," Landsbergis said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 27, it became known that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss the continuation of military aid to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of the month, the USA announced that they had spent all the funds allocated for military aid to Ukraine. Now Washington allegedly cannot supply weapons, ammunition and other military assets.

At the same time, last week US senators said that they allegedly became one step closer to approving the financing of military aid to Ukraine.