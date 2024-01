US confirms Biden meeting with Scholz to extend military aid to Kyiv

The administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden on January 27 confirmed that he was preparing to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the coming weeks to discuss continued allied military support for Ukraine.

It was reported by the White House website.

The talks will take place in Washington on February 9, the statement said.

“The two leaders will reaffirm their resolute support for Ukraine’s defense of its land and its people against Russia’s war of aggression,” the U.S. administration wrote.

In addition to Ukraine, the politicians will discuss escalation in the Middle East, their steadfast support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and the imperative of increasing life-saving assistance and protection of civilians from harm in Gaza, the statement said. President Biden and Chancellor Scholz will also coordinate in advance of the NATO Summit in Washington.