RF Ministry of Defense recognizes death of 3 servicemen at military airfield Engels-2 in Saratov Oblast

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that this night, anti-aircraft defenses allegedly repelled an attack by a Ukrainian drone on the Engels-2 air base. The incident resulted in fatalities.

RIA Novosti (Russian state media) writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"On Monday, air defense equipment shot down a Ukrainian drone at low altitude during the approach to the Engels-2 military airfield in the Saratov Oblast," the message reads.

The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was allegedly shot down, and its debris struck the Russian military, who were at the airfield. Three of them died on the spot.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation added that the planes that were at the airfield were allegedly not damaged.

It should be noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet commented on this incident.

It should be noted that the governor of the Saratov Oblast, Roman Busargin, who only a few hours ago denied the very fact of the incident at the airfield, promised to provide assistance to the families of the fallen soldiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, tonight, December 26, there was a powerful explosion at the Engels-2 air base of the Russian Air and Space Forces in the Saratov Oblast.

According to Russian Telegram channels, as a result of the explosion, three soldiers were killed and four more were wounded. Also, a fire allegedly started at the airfield.

The authorities of the Saratov Oblast denied this information and stated that "nothing terrible happened."

It will be recalled that on December 5, an explosion also occurred at this airfield, as a result of which two strategic bombers were damaged.