The Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the security and defense sector introduced another 18 NATO standards between December 2023 and January 2024.

It was reported by the Ministry of Defense on Monday, January 29.

315 NATO standards have been implemented in Ukraine. In particular, 192 (88% of the planned) are implemented within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Partnership Goals, which are the priority standards of the Alliance. 123 are on initiative, implemented by Ukraine outside the Partnership Goals. There are a total of 1,135 standards in the Alliance. This means that almost 28% of the total number has already been introduced in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Standards already implemented within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Partnership Goals:

standards for the protection of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

training of the Naval Forces in communications, communication and information systems, transport support;

standards relating to navigation and hydrographic support, diving activities, fuel and lubricants.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, this is more than is implemented in some NATO member states that joined during the last wave of expansion of the Alliance. Ukraine plans to introduce 50 more NATO standards in 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO Allies will continue to provide significant military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

On January 18, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Boris Ruge said that NATO members may not invite Ukraine to the Alliance at a summit this summer in Washington.

On January 19, NATO presented a new military strategy involving Ukraine's membership.