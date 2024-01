Allies of the North Atlantic Alliance will continue to provide Ukraine with significant military, economic and humanitarian aid against the background of almost two years of russian aggression.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Reuters reports on Wednesday, January 10.

During the Ukraine-NATO online meeting, Stoltenberg emphasized that the member states "have made it clear" that they will continue to provide the country with significant military, economic and humanitarian aid. According to him, also in 2024, the Alliance plans to provide Ukraine with "billion euros of additional opportunities."

"NATO strongly condemns russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, including with weapons from North Korea and Iran. While moscow is intensifying its strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilians, NATO allies are strengthening Ukraine's air defenses," Stoltenberg said.

Ukraine was represented at the online meeting by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksii Serhieiev, Reuters writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that since December 29, 2023, the russian occupation army had launched at least 500 UAVs and missiles of various types in the direction of Ukraine.

According to the information of the German publication Bild, the aggressor state of russia intends to fight against Ukraine until 2026.

On October 26, the new Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, announced that he would not support military aid to Ukraine, as he had said during the election campaign.