On January 19, a new military strategy of the North Atlantic Alliance was presented at NATO headquarters in Brussels, providing for membership in Ukraine and military strengthening of the Eastern flank of NATO in order to deter the russian federation and strengthen European security, Guildhall reports.

The strategy was developed and presented by Potomac Foundation President Dr. Phillip Karber and retired Canadian Forces Lieutenant General Trevor Cadieu. Potomac Foundation Chairman Peter Halpin also took part in the presentation.

The authors presented proposals on the potential directions of the new military strategy of the North Atlantic Alliance in the context of modern geopolitical challenges. As noted during the event, the strategy is a response to growing threats, in particular to European security, the source of which is the aggressive policy and military actions of the russian federation.

The strategy provides for the formation of new gravity centers in order to deter russia, which include both active (Poland, Finland, Romania) and potential Allies (Sweden, Ukraine). The report emphasizes Ukraine's special role in the Alliance's new military strategy and emphasizes the need for NATO to support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity and protecting national sovereignty.

Separately, the need for Ukraine's membership in the Alliance as a tool for ensuring stability and peace in Europe in the middle and long term is emphasized.

Recall that on the eve of the Vilnius NATO Summit, Potomac Foundation President Professor Phillip Karber and retired Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Canada Trevor Cadieu presented the report "Where the strategy of Ukraine-NATO relations is going," which raises the problem of the Alliance's lack of a security strategy for Eastern Europe and calls on NATO to form a fundamentally new strategy for deterring russia both in the short and long term, and to document the need for Ukraine's membership in NATO to implement such a strategy in Eastern Europe.