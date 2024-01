The Ministry of Defense has appointed Maryna Bezrukova as the director of the Defense Procurement Agency state enterprise.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense is building a new procurement architecture that will make it impossible to display corruption and will meet NATO standards. The change in management is the first step towards a cardinal reboot of the Defense Procurement Agency. Our priority is timely and high-quality provision of our soldiers with everything necessary. Without space for corruption," said Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

The Ministry of Defense reports that Bezrukova has more than 20 years of experience in managing supply chains and developing partnerships with foreign companies (the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa).

Since January 2017, she worked at the Ukrenergo national energy company as a member of the board, director of supply chain management, where she developed and implemented a modern procurement policy through the ProZorro platform.

Previously, she worked in the corporate sector in companies in various segments of the economy.

Bezrukova is Master of Finance (graduated from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv in 2001), Specialist in Law (Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, 2007), Master of Business Management - MBA (Kyiv School of Economics, 2020).

"Effective and transparent procurement of weapons is the key to national security, and transparency, digitalization and zero tolerance to corruption are the main principles of our work. We must focus on innovation and strategic partnerships to ensure the most modern weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Preferring advanced technologies and constantly improving our own arsenal, we will significantly improve the equipment of our troops," Bezrukova was quoted as saying.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the change of leadership is the first step towards the transformation of the Defense Procurement Agency, the next stage is the creation of a supervisory board for professional and competent managers of the international level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Ministry of Defense said that defense procurement in Ukraine is switching to the NATO model. In particular, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers determined the Defense Procurement Agency as the service of the state customer of the Ministry of Defense, which will conduct the procurement of weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In May, the Cabinet allowed the publication of food procurement for the army.

On January 24, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and resigned after a scandal with the procurement of food for the military.

In February 2023, the Verkhovna Rada introduced transparency in defense procurement (in addition to information on the procurement of goods, works and services for defense purposes that constitute state secrets).