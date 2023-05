The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the public procurement of food products for the army. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Defense purchases during martial law will be divided into two groups. The first group is weapons, equipment and other defense products. Information about these purchases will remain closed. The second group is, for example, food products for our army. From now on, the customer will be in advance publish an announcement about such a purchase, and this announcement will include information on estimated volumes, conditions and terms of delivery," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that reports on procurement will also be published in the electronic system, if it was concluded without an electronic system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Verkhovna Rada introduced transparency in defense procurement (except for information on the procurement of defense goods, works and services, which constitute a state secret).

On January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the Deputy Minister of Defense Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of food for the military.